The exterior of the State Theatre Building in North Point. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong construction worker killed by falling concrete slab at site of State Theatre Building renovation project
- The victim, surnamed Tai, was working atop a four-metre-high scaffold when he was struck by a 50cm by 50cm piece of debris
- Deemed a Grade 1 historical building, the theatre is being renovated as part of a multibillion-dollar development that includes two other buildings
