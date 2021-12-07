Children from Operation Santa Claus beneficiaries Children’s Heart Foundation and Les Beatitudes at The Swedish Winter 2021 event at Tai Kwun last month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Operation Santa Claus: Swedish winter magic for Hong Kong’s underprivileged at Christmas event

  • Swedish consulate held a series of Nordic festivities last month, including a Christmas market, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus and craft workshops
  • Half of the revenue from craft workshops donated to the Post and RTHK’s annual Operation Santa Claus fundraising drive

Joyce Yip

Updated: 10:00am, 7 Dec, 2021

