Children from Operation Santa Claus beneficiaries Children’s Heart Foundation and Les Beatitudes at The Swedish Winter 2021 event at Tai Kwun last month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Operation Santa Claus: Swedish winter magic for Hong Kong’s underprivileged at Christmas event
- Swedish consulate held a series of Nordic festivities last month, including a Christmas market, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus and craft workshops
- Half of the revenue from craft workshops donated to the Post and RTHK’s annual Operation Santa Claus fundraising drive
