Merging technology and clothing is one of the areas of focus of the labs. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Robotics
Hong Kong’s Chinese University sets up 6 labs under umbrella of InnoHK to drive discoveries in range of areas, from nanobot surgery to automated logistics

  • At one facility backed by HK$470 million in funding, professors are combining an MRI machine, CT-scanners and robotic arms to assist in surgeries
  • Another lab is using machine learning and AI to help streamline clothing manufacturing, with one goal incorporating sensors to turn body language into speech

Zoe Low
Updated: 7:13pm, 6 Dec, 2021

