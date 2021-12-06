Merging technology and clothing is one of the areas of focus of the labs. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s Chinese University sets up 6 labs under umbrella of InnoHK to drive discoveries in range of areas, from nanobot surgery to automated logistics
- At one facility backed by HK$470 million in funding, professors are combining an MRI machine, CT-scanners and robotic arms to assist in surgeries
- Another lab is using machine learning and AI to help streamline clothing manufacturing, with one goal incorporating sensors to turn body language into speech
Topic | Robotics
