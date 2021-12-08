New housing is springing up at One Victoria in Kowloon’s Kai Tak. Photo: Martin Chan
New housing is springing up at One Victoria in Kowloon’s Kai Tak. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong housing target holds steady, with 430,000 flats to be built over next decade

  • Housing minister on Wednesday says public-private split to remain at 70-30 amid ongoing demand for government flats, for which families are now waiting 5.9 years on average
  • Projected number of households living in poor conditions, meanwhile, will rise to 127,000 over the next decade, up from the 2020 report’s predicted 122,000.

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Jack Tsang
Jack Tsang

Updated: 3:43pm, 8 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
New housing is springing up at One Victoria in Kowloon’s Kai Tak. Photo: Martin Chan
New housing is springing up at One Victoria in Kowloon’s Kai Tak. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE