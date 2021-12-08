New housing is springing up at One Victoria in Kowloon’s Kai Tak. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong housing target holds steady, with 430,000 flats to be built over next decade
- Housing minister on Wednesday says public-private split to remain at 70-30 amid ongoing demand for government flats, for which families are now waiting 5.9 years on average
- Projected number of households living in poor conditions, meanwhile, will rise to 127,000 over the next decade, up from the 2020 report’s predicted 122,000.
