The British government has turned down a proposal from Conservative members of parliament to expand the British National (Overseas) visa scheme for Hongkongers. Photo: Reuters
British government turns down proposal to extend Hong Kong BN(O) visa scheme to adult children of eligible parties

  • The proposed amendment would have expanded eligibility to include Hongkongers aged 18 to 25 who do not possess BN(O) status, but whose parents do
  • However, the government found the amendment too broad, saying its scope could conceivably cover those who had never even set foot in Hong Kong

Laura Westbrook

Updated: 9:28pm, 8 Dec, 2021

