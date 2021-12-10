Participants and Deacons volunteers at the Cantonese opera workshop at St. James’ Settlement Wanchai Integrated Family Service Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: Handout
Participants and Deacons volunteers at the Cantonese opera workshop at St. James’ Settlement Wanchai Integrated Family Service Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

Operation Santa Claus: Hong Kong deaf parents, their children, experience world of Cantonese opera at workshop

  • Law firm Deacons, Operation Santa Claus work together to create two-session workshop on the traditional art form for eight families, made up of children with parents who have hearing disabilities
  • Participants and volunteers get crash course in Cantonese opera, put together small, silent sketches with help from teachers

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Jennifer Ngo

Updated: 10:00am, 10 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Participants and Deacons volunteers at the Cantonese opera workshop at St. James’ Settlement Wanchai Integrated Family Service Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: Handout
Participants and Deacons volunteers at the Cantonese opera workshop at St. James’ Settlement Wanchai Integrated Family Service Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE