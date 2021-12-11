From online to onstage: Hong Kong YouTubers make a splash through Trial & Error

05:41

From online to onstage: Hong Kong YouTubers make a splash through Trial & Error

From online to onstage: Hong Kong YouTubers make a splash through Trial & Error

Hong Kong /  Society

It’s no boy band, but Hong Kong’s Trial & Error scores success between ‘red lines’ with videos, parodies, songs

  • With 350,000 followers and sold-out shows, trio say there’s still plenty of room to play and create
  • Mood has changed in the city and Hongkongers are ready to be entertained again, YouTube stars say

Topic |   Hong Kong culture
Emily Tsang
Emily Tsang

Updated: 8:06am, 11 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
From online to onstage: Hong Kong YouTubers make a splash through Trial & Error

05:41

From online to onstage: Hong Kong YouTubers make a splash through Trial & Error

From online to onstage: Hong Kong YouTubers make a splash through Trial & Error

READ FULL ARTICLE