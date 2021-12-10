A group of heritage lovers found on Lung Fu Shan what could be the eighth boundary stone marking the limits of the City of Victoria. Photo: Historical Walk Hong Kong
Hong Kong antiquities office studying authenticity of stone that could have marked boundary of city’s first urban settlement
- The Antiquities and Monuments Office says stone’s ‘City Boundary 1903’ inscription does bear resemblance to seven other marker stones of the City of Victoria
- Online group Historical Walk Hong Kong discovered the stone, a 1.36 metre-tall rectangular cuboid, on Thursday and hopes to get it listed as heritage object
Topic | Living heritage of Hong Kong
A group of heritage lovers found on Lung Fu Shan what could be the eighth boundary stone marking the limits of the City of Victoria. Photo: Historical Walk Hong Kong