Singer Crisel Consunji performs at the opening of the White Christmas Street Fair in Quarry Bay on December 2. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Singer Crisel Consunji performs at the opening of the White Christmas Street Fair in Quarry Bay on December 2. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Operation Santa Claus: Swire’s White Christmas goes green as it returns to Hong Kong after 2-year hiatus

  • Fair held in Quarry Bay marks first time company has worked towards creating zero-waste event
  • Since 2013, the event has helped raise more than HK$6.3 million for the Post and RTHK’s annual Operation Santa Claus fundraising drive

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Joyce Yip

Updated: 10:00am, 12 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Singer Crisel Consunji performs at the opening of the White Christmas Street Fair in Quarry Bay on December 2. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Singer Crisel Consunji performs at the opening of the White Christmas Street Fair in Quarry Bay on December 2. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE