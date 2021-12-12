Singer Crisel Consunji performs at the opening of the White Christmas Street Fair in Quarry Bay on December 2. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Operation Santa Claus: Swire’s White Christmas goes green as it returns to Hong Kong after 2-year hiatus
- Fair held in Quarry Bay marks first time company has worked towards creating zero-waste event
- Since 2013, the event has helped raise more than HK$6.3 million for the Post and RTHK’s annual Operation Santa Claus fundraising drive
