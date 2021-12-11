Amir Lati, Israeli consul general in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Israel understands need for Covid-19 vaccine passports. What about Hong Kong? Country’s top diplomat in city optimistic policy will revive travel amid pandemic
- Israeli consul general Amir Lati also voices concern among city’s Jewish community that strict quarantine rules will hurt business and push people to leave
- Key priorities for Middle Eastern nation include strengthening exchange of technology with Hong Kong, especially in Greater Bay Area
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
