Morgan Stanley has raised millions of dollars for charity over the years . Photo: Handout
A piece of cake: Morgan Stanley charity bake auction beats its own fundraising record for Hong Kong’s Operation Santa Claus
- After week-long auction, the highest bid this year was HK$537,718 for a cake made by a senior bank employee
- In total, Morgan Stanley raised HK$5.3 million, breaking its 2020 record of HK$5 million
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
