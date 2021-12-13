Morgan Stanley has raised millions of dollars for charity over the years . Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

A piece of cake: Morgan Stanley charity bake auction beats its own fundraising record for Hong Kong’s Operation Santa Claus

  • After week-long auction, the highest bid this year was HK$537,718 for a cake made by a senior bank employee
  • In total, Morgan Stanley raised HK$5.3 million, breaking its 2020 record of HK$5 million

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Joyce Yip

Updated: 10:00am, 13 Dec, 2021

