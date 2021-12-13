(From left) Hong Kong AIDS Foundation’s Lau Sun-sun, Peter, Timothy Wong and Kirk Ngai at the press conference on the survey findings. Photo: Edmond So
Nearly 70 per cent of men in Hong Kong who visit sex workers have continued to do so during Covid-19 pandemic, survey finds
- Findings by Hong Kong Aids Foundation show 66 per cent of respondents had reduced visits to sex workers due to concerns over Covid-19 transmission, pandemic prevention measures
- Only 6 per cent wore a mask during sexual contact, compared with 54 per cent who did not
Topic | Sex and relationships
