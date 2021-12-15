Chinachem Group executive director and CEO Donald Choi (left) and Winnie Woo (right), of the Nina Hotel Tsuen Wan West, take part in a home visit to an elderly family. Photo: Handout
Chinachem Group offers helping hand to both Hong Kong’s elderly and youth in partnership with Operation Santa Claus
- The property giant has established a team of volunteers to check in on residents with mobility issues and help them out with minor repairs
- It has also held Chinese dance workshops for disadvantaged youngsters, and hopes to foster intergenerational dialogues
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
Chinachem Group executive director and CEO Donald Choi (left) and Winnie Woo (right), of the Nina Hotel Tsuen Wan West, take part in a home visit to an elderly family. Photo: Handout