A fire has broken out at the World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

live | Electrical fire grips Hong Kong’s World Trade Centre, more than 300 trapped on rooftop

  • Blaze at the World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay broke out at about 12.30pm in an electrical switch room, before spreading to scaffolding
  • At least seven people suffer the effects of smoke inhalation, including a woman in her 60s who is in a semi-conscious state in hospital

Clifford Lo Lo Hoi-ying Danny Lee and Nadia Lam

Updated: 3:20pm, 15 Dec, 2021

