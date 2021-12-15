A fire has broken out at the World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang
live | Electrical fire grips Hong Kong’s World Trade Centre, more than 300 trapped on rooftop
- Blaze at the World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay broke out at about 12.30pm in an electrical switch room, before spreading to scaffolding
- At least seven people suffer the effects of smoke inhalation, including a woman in her 60s who is in a semi-conscious state in hospital
