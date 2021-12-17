UBS staff raised some HK$1.6 million for Operation Santa Claus at their annual Christmas Party. Photo: Edmond So
UBS staff raised some HK$1.6 million for Operation Santa Claus at their annual Christmas Party. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Society

Good times for a good cause: UBS Hong Kong Christmas party raises HK$1.6 million for Operation Santa Claus

  • Festivities included karaoke dares that cost thousands to get out of, and a charity auction that saw a steak dinner go for HK$65,000
  • For the past 22 years, UBS has been a partner of Operation Santa Claus, an annual charity drive co-organised by the Post and RTHK

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Joyce Yip

Updated: 2:01pm, 17 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
UBS staff raised some HK$1.6 million for Operation Santa Claus at their annual Christmas Party. Photo: Edmond So
UBS staff raised some HK$1.6 million for Operation Santa Claus at their annual Christmas Party. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE