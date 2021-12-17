A boundary stone in Mount Nicholson. Photo: Hong Kong History Study Circle
A boundary stone in Mount Nicholson. Photo: Hong Kong History Study Circle
Hong Kong /  Society

Where is the City of Victoria? Authenticity confirmed for 3 more boundary stones marking Hong Kong’s first colonial settlement

  • Latest discovery brings number of such recorded relics to 10, marking area in 1903 that spanned present-day Central, Sai Wan, Sheung Wan and Wan Chai
  • Antiquities and Monuments Office adds items to list of ‘government historic sites’, meaning builders need to study impact of new projects

Topic |   Living heritage of Hong Kong
Joyce NgSammy Heung
Joyce Ng and Sammy Heung

Updated: 11:02pm, 17 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A boundary stone in Mount Nicholson. Photo: Hong Kong History Study Circle
A boundary stone in Mount Nicholson. Photo: Hong Kong History Study Circle
READ FULL ARTICLE