A boundary stone in Mount Nicholson. Photo: Hong Kong History Study Circle
Where is the City of Victoria? Authenticity confirmed for 3 more boundary stones marking Hong Kong’s first colonial settlement
- Latest discovery brings number of such recorded relics to 10, marking area in 1903 that spanned present-day Central, Sai Wan, Sheung Wan and Wan Chai
- Antiquities and Monuments Office adds items to list of ‘government historic sites’, meaning builders need to study impact of new projects
Topic | Living heritage of Hong Kong
