Dietitian June Chan holds her sourdough bread shaped like a Christmas turkey at the OSC fundraiser at Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital. Photo: Sam Tsang
Dietitian June Chan holds her sourdough bread shaped like a Christmas turkey at the OSC fundraiser at Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

Operation Santa Claus: Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital staff show off their culinary talent for good cause

  • From bread shaped like a Christmas turkey to dalgona candy made trendy by Squid Game, employees cook up entries for contest as part of annual charity drive
  • Hospital, which is celebrating its centenary next year, also hosts fundraising activities around theme of ‘100 second challenge’

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Jennifer Ngo

Updated: 10:00am, 20 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Dietitian June Chan holds her sourdough bread shaped like a Christmas turkey at the OSC fundraiser at Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital. Photo: Sam Tsang
Dietitian June Chan holds her sourdough bread shaped like a Christmas turkey at the OSC fundraiser at Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE