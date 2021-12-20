Dietitian June Chan holds her sourdough bread shaped like a Christmas turkey at the OSC fundraiser at Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital. Photo: Sam Tsang
Operation Santa Claus: Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital staff show off their culinary talent for good cause
- From bread shaped like a Christmas turkey to dalgona candy made trendy by Squid Game, employees cook up entries for contest as part of annual charity drive
- Hospital, which is celebrating its centenary next year, also hosts fundraising activities around theme of ‘100 second challenge’
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
Dietitian June Chan holds her sourdough bread shaped like a Christmas turkey at the OSC fundraiser at Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital. Photo: Sam Tsang