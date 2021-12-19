The Hong Kong Observatory’s storm tracker shows the expected path of Tropical Cyclone Rai. Photo: HKO
The Hong Kong Observatory’s storm tracker shows the expected path of Tropical Cyclone Rai. Photo: HKO
As Tropical Cyclone Rai nears, Hong Kong Observatory to weigh first December typhoon warning since 1974

  • City’s weather forecaster says cyclone’s ‘intensity and track’ will determine if warning is needed, as Rai expected to come within 800km of city by Monday
  • The last December typhoon warning came 47 years ago, when when Super Typhoon Irma struck

Tony Cheung
Updated: 3:12pm, 19 Dec, 2021

