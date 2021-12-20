Students Aesha Ijaz (left) and Mehreen Hassan with the Christmas crackers their team produced through a Zubin Foundation project. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong Christmas cracker project teaches teens about business, gets ethnic minority and international school students working together
- Lessons from business leaders help students design, produce and sell more than 30,000 crackers
- Project by Zubin Foundation and Irish Chamber of Commerce helps teens from different backgrounds interact
Topic | Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
