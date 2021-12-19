Equal Opportunities Commission Chairman Ricky Chu at the Celebration of Care Festival at the Star Ferry Pier in Central on Sunday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Equal Opportunities Commission Chairman Ricky Chu at the Celebration of Care Festival at the Star Ferry Pier in Central on Sunday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Domestic workers celebrate their art skills at Hong Kong event marking International Migrants Day

  • Among the participants was Filipino Rosemarie Gayo, 39, who paints and crafts ceramics to help her feel calm during the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Bernadith Bueno de la Cruz, 42, recited short stories from her book A call to remember that focuses on migrant workers who find strength during times of adversity

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 7:39pm, 19 Dec, 2021

