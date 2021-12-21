Children pick vegetables at the rooftop farm in Skyline Tower with Sino Group staff. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Operation Santa Claus: Hong Kong children try their hand at harvesting vegetables at Sino Group’s rooftop farm
- Property giant, The Hub Hong Kong organise activity for 20 children from underprivileged families as part of fundraising drive Operation Santa Claus
- Event includes a workshop to create flower-shaped ornaments with used plastics and the children decorating a Christmas tree in Skyline Tower with empty soft drink cans
