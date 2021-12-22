The Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel last month welcomed 15 children from underprivileged familes for a day of Christmas activities, including making gingerbread men. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong children bring gingerbread men to life as Gold Coast Hotel gives underprivileged residents a Christmas to remember

  • The baking workshop was one part of a fun-filled day under the collaboration with Operation Santa Claus, jointly organised by the South China Morning Post and RTHK
  • In addition to outdoor games and a Christmas buffet, the seaside hotel also gave families a crash course in biodiversity during a tour of its farming facilities

Ziyu Zhang
Updated: 10:00am, 22 Dec, 2021

