Small flats will make up a larger share of next year’s batch of subsidised homes sold by the Housing Authority. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong Housing Authority to offer smallest flats ever at 186 sq ft – about 1½ parking space – in next batch of subsidised homes
- Some of the flats are set to be as small as 186 sq ft, with 30 per cent measuring less than 322 sq ft
- Francis Lam Ka-fai, vice-president of the Institute of Surveyors and its spokesman on housing policy, says the units are so small that they have ‘become a joke’
