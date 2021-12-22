Five construction workers, two of whom were unconscious were raced to North Lantau Hospital on Wednesday. K. Y. Cheng
2 Hong Kong construction workers die in hospital after firefighters pull them from manhole at worksite near airport

  • The two men were unconconscious when pulled free, while colleagues who tried to rescue them are in serious condition after inhaling what was believed to be toxic sewage gases
  • Twelve fire engines and five ambulances raced to the scene at about 9.30am after word of the industrial accident on Lantau Island’s Chun Kwan Road was received

Clifford Lo
Updated: 12:37pm, 22 Dec, 2021

