Five construction workers, two of whom were unconscious were raced to North Lantau Hospital on Wednesday. K. Y. Cheng
2 Hong Kong construction workers die in hospital after firefighters pull them from manhole at worksite near airport
- The two men were unconconscious when pulled free, while colleagues who tried to rescue them are in serious condition after inhaling what was believed to be toxic sewage gases
- Twelve fire engines and five ambulances raced to the scene at about 9.30am after word of the industrial accident on Lantau Island’s Chun Kwan Road was received
Topic | Hong Kong police
Five construction workers, two of whom were unconscious were raced to North Lantau Hospital on Wednesday. K. Y. Cheng