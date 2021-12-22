A fire broke out just before daybreak in a public housing flat in Kwai Chung. Photo: RTHK
A fire broke out just before daybreak in a public housing flat in Kwai Chung. Photo: RTHK
Fire in Hong Kong flat kills woman and 2 pets, forces more than 200 residents to flee

  • The blaze in the 23rd-floor flat occurred before daybreak on Wednesday, with 13 fire engines and two ambulances sent to Kwai Fong Estate in Kwai Chung at 4.35am
  • Firefighters evacuated 30 residents, with another 200 people fleeing before emergency personnel arrived

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 1:44pm, 22 Dec, 2021

