A fire broke out just before daybreak in a public housing flat in Kwai Chung. Photo: RTHK
Fire in Hong Kong flat kills woman and 2 pets, forces more than 200 residents to flee
- The blaze in the 23rd-floor flat occurred before daybreak on Wednesday, with 13 fire engines and two ambulances sent to Kwai Fong Estate in Kwai Chung at 4.35am
- Firefighters evacuated 30 residents, with another 200 people fleeing before emergency personnel arrived
