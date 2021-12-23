Under the Rabies Ordinance, dogs older than five months must be licensed, vaccinated against rabies and microchipped. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Under the Rabies Ordinance, dogs older than five months must be licensed, vaccinated against rabies and microchipped. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

All bark and no bite? Hong Kong’s Ombudsman wants dog licensing regime toughened as number of unlicensed, unvaccinated canines soars

  • Ombudsman uncovers more than 167,000 unlicensed dogs over past decade, tells Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department to step up oversight
  • System designed to prevent rabies flagging due to a lack of inspections, Ombudsman finds, with prosecutions also dropping

Topic |   Pets in Hong Kong
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 4:49pm, 23 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Under the Rabies Ordinance, dogs older than five months must be licensed, vaccinated against rabies and microchipped. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Under the Rabies Ordinance, dogs older than five months must be licensed, vaccinated against rabies and microchipped. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE