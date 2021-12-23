Under the Rabies Ordinance, dogs older than five months must be licensed, vaccinated against rabies and microchipped. Photo: Jonathan Wong
All bark and no bite? Hong Kong’s Ombudsman wants dog licensing regime toughened as number of unlicensed, unvaccinated canines soars
- Ombudsman uncovers more than 167,000 unlicensed dogs over past decade, tells Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department to step up oversight
- System designed to prevent rabies flagging due to a lack of inspections, Ombudsman finds, with prosecutions also dropping
Topic | Pets in Hong Kong
Under the Rabies Ordinance, dogs older than five months must be licensed, vaccinated against rabies and microchipped. Photo: Jonathan Wong