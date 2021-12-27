Principal Violist Andrew Ling and Assistant Principal Second Violin Leslie Ryang of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will both take part in the New Year’s Eve countdown celebration. Photo: Felix Wong
New Year’s Eve countdown: Hong Kong boy band Mirror to usher in 2022 with Philharmonic Orchestra, other Canto-pop stars
- Lucky draw to pick 3,000 people for open-air concert at arts hub, but there’ll be no fireworks
- Countdown event was scrapped in 2019 amid social unrest and again last year because of Covid-19 pandemic
