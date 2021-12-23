Andrew Chan Au-ming, the Archbishop for Anglican Church of Hong Kong, has called on people to mend rifts in his Christmas message. Photo: Archbishop for Anglican Church of Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s Christian leaders urge people to mend rifts, spend time with loved ones in Christmas messages

  • Andrew Chan, the Archbishop for Anglican Church of Hong Kong, calls on people to set aside their political leanings, seek a way to heal rifts as it is the ‘only path to happiness’
  • Bishop Stephen Chow, of the Catholic diocese of Hong Kong, says time spent with loved ones cannot be substituted by material gifts

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 9:09pm, 23 Dec, 2021

