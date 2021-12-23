Demand for housing in Hong Kong far outstrips supply. Photo: Dickson Lee
Typhoons and private sector apathy stand in way of widespread adoption in Hong Kong of faster construction method, experts say
- Prefabricated homes in high-rise Hong Kong should be more robust to better withstand tropical cyclones, developer says
- Private sector also wary of start-up costs for modular integrated construction, which is hailed for its potential to ease housing shortages
Topic | Hong Kong housing
