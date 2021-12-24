Chinese University student union members clean and decorate the Goddess of Democracy statue in 2012. The sculpture was removed from campus in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Photo: Sam Tsang
Goddess of Democracy statue, Tiananmen Square memorial removed from Hong Kong campuses in early hours of Christmas Eve
- The removal of the artwork at Chinese University and Lingnan University, both created by sculptor Chen Weiming, follows HKU dismantling the Pillar of Shame a day earlier
- In removing the Goddess of Democracy, Chinese University notes its placement on campus had never been authorised, while Lingnan cites ‘legal and safety risks’ in tearing down relief
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
