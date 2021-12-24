The Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children in Mong Kok. Photo: Google
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong police arrest 3 workers from child protection society over toddlers’ abuse involving hair-yanking and slaps, warn such ‘tragedies’ should never happen

  • Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children, a 95-year-old organisation, says it has fired accused staff
  • Police superintendent says ‘every child should be happily celebrating’ Christmas, but instead were ‘attacked by people they thought they could trust’

Gigi Choy
Updated: 7:41pm, 24 Dec, 2021

