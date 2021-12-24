The extension includes a fence-free area at Victoria Harbour. Photo: Nora Tam
The extension includes a fence-free area at Victoria Harbour. Photo: Nora Tam
Victoria Harbour steps give Hongkongers a chance to get close to water as extension boosts promenade length to 7.4km

  • New 280-metre extension brings continuous length of promenade along the north shore of Hong Kong Island to 7.4km by linking two existing sections
  • Recreational precinct includes lawns, outdoor tables and chairs, sunshades and children’s play facilities, as well as pedal boats for hire

Tiffany Liang

Updated: 8:00pm, 24 Dec, 2021

