The extension includes a fence-free area at Victoria Harbour. Photo: Nora Tam
Victoria Harbour steps give Hongkongers a chance to get close to water as extension boosts promenade length to 7.4km
- New 280-metre extension brings continuous length of promenade along the north shore of Hong Kong Island to 7.4km by linking two existing sections
- Recreational precinct includes lawns, outdoor tables and chairs, sunshades and children’s play facilities, as well as pedal boats for hire
