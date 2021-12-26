Volunteer Stephen Alexander (left) and his team help recover an item from the wreckage in Tai Tam Country Park. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong country park could be site of crashed US warplane from World War II, international researchers ‘strongly believe’
- 250 volunteers help to recover more than 600 fragments from possible US TBM-1C Avenger jet that crashed in 1945
- Amateur historian who stumbled on wreckage spent 10 years campaigning for search to verify its origins
