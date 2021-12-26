Lam Sai-hung, former permanent secretary for development (works), explained how Hong Kong can better use existing land in the New Territories. Photo: Dickson Lee
Lam Sai-hung, former permanent secretary for development (works), explained how Hong Kong can better use existing land in the New Territories. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Society

exclusive | Hong Kong can do much more to develop northern New Territories, ease pressure on city’s built-up areas, retiring official says

  • Areas occupied by ‘NIMBY’ facilities can be used for business, innovation and technology clusters
  • Former permanent secretary warns of construction sector manpower crunch as mega projects take off

Topic |   Infrastructure
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 12:00pm, 26 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Lam Sai-hung, former permanent secretary for development (works), explained how Hong Kong can better use existing land in the New Territories. Photo: Dickson Lee
Lam Sai-hung, former permanent secretary for development (works), explained how Hong Kong can better use existing land in the New Territories. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE