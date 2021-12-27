Chef Chan Tze-yeung and Café Deco Group director of sales and marketing Catherine Yuen show off a meal at Kyoto Katsugyu in Causeway Bay that raises money for Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Nora Tam
Café Deco Group rings up Operation Santa Claus donations alongside December food orders
- Programme at company’s 18 outlets lets customers give back by simply enjoying the foods they love, says director of sales and marketing Catherine Yuen Wai-lin
- Jointly organised by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK since 1988, Operation Santa Claus is supporting 18 beneficiaries this year
