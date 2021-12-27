Sightings of wild boars in urban areas have been more common in recent years. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong wildlife officials put down 28 wild boars since start of urban area kill policy
- Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department has mounted operations in five ‘black spots’ and launched another seven after referrals from police
- Department chief Leung Siu-fai says more than 60 black spots in urban areas still need to be dealt with
Topic | Wild boar
