Members of HKFC1 celebrate winning the cup final of the U12 tournament at Happy Valley Recreation Ground. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Sportsmanship on display as Hong Kong charity soccer tournament raises HK$24k for Operation Santa Claus
- Operation Santa Claus, an annual charity initiative by the Post and RTHK, has been hosting the five-a-side tournament as part of its fundraising activities
- Participants, especially the children, were glad to be back on the field after the tournament was cut short last year, Hong Kong Football Club’s Nam Nguyen says
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
