Members of HKFC1 celebrate winning the cup final of the U12 tournament at Happy Valley Recreation Ground. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Sportsmanship on display as Hong Kong charity soccer tournament raises HK$24k for Operation Santa Claus

  • Operation Santa Claus, an annual charity initiative by the Post and RTHK, has been hosting the five-a-side tournament as part of its fundraising activities
  • Participants, especially the children, were glad to be back on the field after the tournament was cut short last year, Hong Kong Football Club’s Nam Nguyen says

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Joyce Yip

Updated: 10:21am, 28 Dec, 2021

