Interior of the headquarters of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong child protection group facing abuse controversy suspends 4 more workers suspected to be involved in case, bringing total number of employees implicated to 7
- Action was taken after the group reviewed surveillance footage, with at least 18 young victims affected
- Group director expresses ‘heartbreak’, vows transparency and continued review of security video to weed out other potential culprits
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Interior of the headquarters of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So