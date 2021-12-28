Interior of the headquarters of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Interior of the headquarters of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong child protection group facing abuse controversy suspends 4 more workers suspected to be involved in case, bringing total number of employees implicated to 7

  • Action was taken after the group reviewed surveillance footage, with at least 18 young victims affected
  • Group director expresses ‘heartbreak’, vows transparency and continued review of security video to weed out other potential culprits

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 10:51pm, 28 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Interior of the headquarters of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Interior of the headquarters of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE