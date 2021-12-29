Ten flats at 72 Peel Street, Central, will be available to rent by low-income families. Photo: Goggle Maps
Hong Kong NGO offers low-income families chance to rent 10 ‘super cheap’ subsidised flats in Central’s upmarket SoHo area
- Lok Kwan Social Service’s Central project received HK$17.2 million from government to make rent for prime location ‘super cheap’
- Flats located at 72 Peel Street, expected to be ready for tenants by August next year
Topic | Hong Kong housing
