Chairman of the Equal Opportunities Commission Ricky Chu at his office in Wong Chuk Hang. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong equality watchdog wants laws tightened to provide more protection for victims of sexual harassment

  • Omissions in Sex Discrimination Ordinance leave victims of ‘minor harassment’ with no avenue to seek redress
  • Political changes have affected some rights groups, but do not affect Equal Opportunities Commission’s work, says chief

Chris Lau
Updated: 8:00am, 31 Dec, 2021

