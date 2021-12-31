Children gather at the Central Waterfront Promenade on New Year’s Eve. Photo: Edmond So
Tens of thousands gather in Hong Kong on New Year’s Eve ahead of the countdown to 2022
- New Covid-19 scare involving two community infections carrying the highly transmissive Omicron variant does not dampen mood of revellers
- Many of those waiting to ring in New Year hope for end to pandemic and return to normality in the coming 12 months
