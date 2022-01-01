Li and his wife with their newborn daughter Gilly at the Hong Kong Adventist Hospital – Tsuen Wan. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong welcomes two 2022 babies born at the stroke of midnight
- Doctors at Hong Kong Adventist Hospital – Tsuen Wan deliver city’s new year babies, who are both girls
- One couple wishes their newborn daughter will bring joy and hope to Hong Kong; the other couple, who are first-time parents, hope their child will grow up happy and healthy
