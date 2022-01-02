The headquarters of the HKSPC in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong child protection group facing abuse scandal submits extra 20,000 hours of security footage to police, promises more remedial action
- Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children has seen at least six staff members at its Mong Kok premises charged over child abuse and neglect
- Spokeswoman says latest footage surrendered to authorities has not been reviewed by group, but will be part of internal probe
