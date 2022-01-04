Students host Crazy Hat and Hair Day to raise money for Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong international school achieves triple its fundraising target using silly wigs, sweets and a whole lot of fun
- DSC International School raises record-breaking HK$125,621 on December 3 as part of Operation Santa Claus
- The school’s Crazy Hat & Hair Day brings joy, fun and much-needed laughter as staff shave heads and children put on funny wigs
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
