Students host Crazy Hat and Hair Day to raise money for Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong international school achieves triple its fundraising target using silly wigs, sweets and a whole lot of fun

  • DSC International School raises record-breaking HK$125,621 on December 3 as part of Operation Santa Claus
  • The school’s Crazy Hat & Hair Day brings joy, fun and much-needed laughter as staff shave heads and children put on funny wigs

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Joyce Yip

Updated: 10:00am, 4 Jan, 2022

