The new law will also fine landlords a minimum of HK$10,000 if they overcharge utilities. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s subdivided flats capped against rent increases in new legislation, 6 NGOs appointed to promote new law
- New law caps rent increases at maximum of 10 per cent for every two-year lease period, cover 92,000 flats
- Pro-establishment NGOs appointed to help landlords and tenants to understand regulatory changes
Topic | Hong Kong housing
