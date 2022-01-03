The new law will also fine landlords a minimum of HK$10,000 if they overcharge utilities. Photo: Sam Tsang
The new law will also fine landlords a minimum of HK$10,000 if they overcharge utilities. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s subdivided flats capped against rent increases in new legislation, 6 NGOs appointed to promote new law

  • New law caps rent increases at maximum of 10 per cent for every two-year lease period, cover 92,000 flats
  • Pro-establishment NGOs appointed to help landlords and tenants to understand regulatory changes

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Jack Tsang
Jack Tsang

Updated: 8:21pm, 3 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The new law will also fine landlords a minimum of HK$10,000 if they overcharge utilities. Photo: Sam Tsang
The new law will also fine landlords a minimum of HK$10,000 if they overcharge utilities. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE