Carrie Lam speaks to the media on Tuesday with press freedom high on the agenda. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam rejects suggestions of national security law links to Stand News, Citizen News closures

  • Lam notes media freedom is able to coexist with ‘draconian’ security legislation in Western countries
  • Chief executive also says she has no plans to meet top journalists association amid widespread concerns over press rights

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 3:15pm, 4 Jan, 2022

