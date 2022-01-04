Survey finds nearly two out of three Hongkongers unhappy with life in the city. Photo: Felix Wong
Nearly 2 in 3 Hongkongers unhappy with life in city, Democratic Party survey finds

  • Opposition group’s phone survey of 534 respondents before Christmas finds 58 per cent of residents dislike living in the city and a fifth have thought of leaving
  • Party member warns government to take notice and research the causes of the unhappiness

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Sammy Heung
Updated: 10:35pm, 4 Jan, 2022

