Survey finds nearly two out of three Hongkongers unhappy with life in the city. Photo: Felix Wong
Nearly 2 in 3 Hongkongers unhappy with life in city, Democratic Party survey finds
- Opposition group’s phone survey of 534 respondents before Christmas finds 58 per cent of residents dislike living in the city and a fifth have thought of leaving
- Party member warns government to take notice and research the causes of the unhappiness
Topic | Hong Kong politics
