US consul general Hanscom Smith and his husband Ying-tsung Lu have announce the birth of a son, Julian Hanscom Lu Smith. Photo: Facebook
US consul general to Hong Kong and his husband announce birth of son
- The couple’s announcement drew congratulations online, and renewed calls from the city’s LGBT community for the government to introduce policies friendlier towards ‘rainbow families’
- ‘Same-sex couples do raise families, and if our society really cherishes family values, then it should treat same-sex couples equally,’ one activist says
Topic | LGBT
US consul general Hanscom Smith and his husband Ying-tsung Lu have announce the birth of a son, Julian Hanscom Lu Smith. Photo: Facebook