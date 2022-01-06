A construction site at Diamond Hill. The city’s biggest provider of public housing expects to record a HK$10.1 billion surplus for the coming financial year. Photo: Dickson Lee
A construction site at Diamond Hill. The city’s biggest provider of public housing expects to record a HK$10.1 billion surplus for the coming financial year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Housing Authority warns cheaper mortgage scheme floated by Hong Kong leader could hurt cash flow in coming years

  • Annual spending on construction to double to more than HK$60 billion or greater in four years, finance committee chair Professor Chan Ka-lok warns
  • Housing Authority will run into trouble if government goes ahead with mortgage plan that would slash payments and monthly instalments for subsidised flats, he says

Jack Tsang
Updated: 5:34pm, 6 Jan, 2022

