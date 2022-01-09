Many places in Hong Kong are not designed with accessibility in mind, disabled people and advocates say. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s disabled face barriers to entering, moving about freely in shopping centres, public facilities
- Study finds complaints about lack of automatic doors, ramps, suitable toilets for the disabled
- Architect suggests having a body to review existing buildings, identify accessibility issues
Topic | Disability
Many places in Hong Kong are not designed with accessibility in mind, disabled people and advocates say. Photo: Shutterstock